ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A William Allen High School graduate won a Golden Globe award Tuesday night for her role in a series on Hulu.

Amanda Seyfried won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

She portrayed Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout."

The other nominees were:

Jessica Chastain for "George & Tammy"

Julia Garner for "Inventing Anna"

Lily James for "Pam & Tommy"

Julia Roberts for "Gaslit"