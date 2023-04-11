ALLENTOWN, Pa. - William Allen High School Principal Cheryl Clark has been placed on administrative leave, after concerns about the "climate, culture, and leadership challenges" at the school, according to a message from the district to the community.

She was put on leave effective Wednesday, April 5.

The district says it is a confidential personnel matter and would not be able to provide further detail of her employment status.

"Our Executive Leadership Team is well aware of the climate, culture, and leadership challenges at William Allen High School. We will continue to address this through a multi-pronged approach that prioritizes learning and teaching," according to the message from the district.

Frank Derrick has been reassigned as Acting Principal of William Allen High School. The district says Derrick has more than 20 years of experience in education, serving as a middle school English teacher, assistant principal, and as the principal of South Mountain Middle School for 12 years. Most recently Derrick was assigned to the district's Human Resources Department as the Director of Recruitment and Retention.

"I trust in his ability to focus on the core of high-quality teaching and learning for the remainder of the year. In order to create conditions where everyone feels safe, valued, empowered, and loved, we will work towards a renewed focus on relationships, trust, and healing. To accomplish this, we will rely on the depth of experience of the William Allen High School staff, and the sense of pride I see from families & students who are a part of Canary Nation," Superintendent Carol Birks wrote in the message.