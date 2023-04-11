ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Internal turmoil leads to a leadership change at William Allen High School in Allentown. After eight months on the job, Cheryl Clark is on administrative leave from her position as principal.
According to a letter to parents from Allentown School District Superintendent Carol Birks, Clark has been on leave since April 5.
Birks' statement cited "climate, culture, and leadership challenges" at the school, without any further explanation, except noting the district's decision to place Clark on leave.
Birks went on to say that they are addressing the issue with a "multi-pronged approach that prioritizes learning and teaching."
The district says the issue is a confidential personnel matter, and it would not be able to provide further detail of Clark's employment status.
The district's move, however, comes as little surprise to some.
Nearly 6,000 people signed a Change.org petition to remove Clark. That petition was started by a student less than three weeks after Clark was appointed to her position as principal of Allen High School in August 2022.
The petition outlines several instances during which organizers claim Clark was disrespectful to students.
"We feel strongly that she is abusing her power and shouldn't have a job where she has control over students," the petition reads.
A parent who did not want to be named told 69 News she has had ongoing issues with Clark involving two of her students. She also said that she was not happy with how the school was handling things.
Meanwhile, Frank Derrick has been reassigned as acting principal of Allen High School. The district says Derrick has more than 20 years of experience in education, serving as a middle school English teacher, an assistant principal, the principal of South Mountain Middle School for 12 years.
Most recently, Derrick was assigned to the district's human resources department as the director of recruitment and retention.
"I trust in his ability to focus on the core of high-quality teaching and learning for the remainder of the year," Birks said of Derrick in her letter. "In order to create conditions where everyone feels safe, valued, empowered, and loved, we will work towards a renewed focus on relationships, trust, and healing."
"To accomplish this, we will rely on the depth of experience of the William Allen High School staff, and the sense of pride I see from families and students who are a part of Canary Nation," she wrote.
Birks' letter to parents also promised transparency and updates throughout the process.
As far as students' reaction, some student-athletes on campus after hours say they have heard of the issues, but are trying to stay focused on what's important.