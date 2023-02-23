ALLEN TWP., Pa. - An 11-acre property on Howertown Road in Allen Township has been sold for $4.6 million, according to Northampton County property records.

The property at 2650-2690 Howertown Road is just north of the intersection of Howertown and Route 329. To the north, east and west of the property are warehouses.

The land has a small office building on it, and adjacent to that, a Whitetail Disposal location.

Northampton County records list the buyer as SW Florida Marina Investors, a limited liability company with an address at a private home in Bethlehem. Despite the nautical name, the county map indicates the nearest waterway is a gully known as Dry Run.

The property was acquired from Yurban Plaza, according to county records.

As of Thursday, no plans for the site have been filed with Allen Township. The county land use code for the site is warehousing/manufacturing.

The small office building houses a salon and a tax service. The Mirror Mirror salon relocated earlier from Imperial Plaza in East Allen Township when that property was bought to make way for a warehouse at Route 329 and Airport Road.

To the east, there are now warehouses on both sides of Airport Road on the southern side of Route 329 in East Allen. Both appear to be empty.

At the reported price of $4.6 million, the Howertown Road property went for $418,000 per acre.

The sale was recorded Jan. 6, according to county records.