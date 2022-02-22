ALLEN TWP., Pa. – The Allen Township Board of Supervisors in Northampton County held a brief public hearing on the Willow Brook Farms development Tuesday, but a vote will not be held until at least March 22.
Attorney Marc Kaplin, representing Willow Brook Farms, said the plan for housing and a mixed-use "village center" development off Howertown, Willowbrook and West Bullshead roads is not entirely done, and his team will continue dealing with the township staff.
Board Chairman Dale Hassler made it clear that the apartment portion of the development cannot go above two stories. He noted that in the brief presentation made Tuesday, he saw three-story buildings.
"We hear you," Kaplin said. "The only thing I can say is, we're working on it."
"We got this far (in the approval process) because I trusted you," Hassler said to Kaplin.
After the meeting, Hassler said he will object to any plan with three-story apartment buildings for safety reasons.
"I'm the fire chief, too," he explained.
The hearing will resume at the board's March 22 meeting.
The housing development on land owned by the Alexandra H. Fuller Family Trust would retain some of the historic barns on the Fuller property, land planner Jim Constantine told the board.
Uses for old buildings could include restaurants and perhaps a small convenience store suitable to the "village center" concept of Willow Brook, he said.
"This already is a mixed-use place," Constantine noted, pointing out the golf course and equestrian facilities on the Allen Township land.
The number of new housing units would be limited to 700, he said, with a mix of single-family homes, twins, townhomes and multi-family (apartment) buildings.
The development would be "pedestrian-friendly," he added, with lots of open space and a public trail.
The goal, Constantine said, is to "create a new village akin to old hamlets" and villages, with small-scale, walkable streets.
"The mixed use knits everything together," he said during the meeting at the Allen Township Fire Company building on Howertown Road.
When Martin Fins, who lives near the Fuller land, asked how much traffic would wind up on West Bullshead Road, he was told that full studies will be done as the development progresses. Bullshead Road is already congested at times, Fins said.
Board Vice Chairman Gary Behler asked that the final draft zoning amendment and land-development ordinance ensure that industrial uses be barred from Willow Brook. Allen Township Solicitor Lincoln Treadwell Jr. and Kaplin agreed that such uses would be prohibited.
The development extends into Northampton and North Catasauqua, but the bulk of it is in Allen Township.
The next board of supervisors meeting will be March 8, but the Willow Brook hearing will not resume until the March 22 meeting.