ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Working to turn conflict into peace can be a big ask, but one Allentown activist is bringing his methods to a global audience.

"We're working with folks in the community to develop credible messages to work around peace, justice, and conflict resolution," said Hasshan Batts with Promise Neighborhoods.

Whether gathering pandemic-era baby supplies for urban mothers or staring down gun violence in an Allentown inner city billboard campaign, Batts's message will soon have a world stage.

"A peace that this Fulbright opportunity brings is that we are global citizens, things that occur in other countries impact what's happening here," he said.

He's been named to the Fulbright Specialist program by the Department of State. A select group of U.S. citizens is set to work in one of 150 countries.

Batts's three-year appointment will include two-to six-week stints replicating his community work in places like Pakistan or Gambia.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says it's global recognition of quality local leadership.

"What I'm really appreciative of with Dr. Batts and Promise Neighborhoods, is that their focus is on vulnerability, it's on mental health. They're changing the conversation around how we lead in our communities," Tuerk said.

Being an ex-con, not graduating high school, (but getting his GED), and having no one believe in him, Batts says it all gave him the power of seeing potential, no matter where in the world that is.