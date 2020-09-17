ALLENTOWN, Pa. - You may recognize the star of the hit Netflix series "Julie and the Phantoms." That's because actress Madison Reyes is a resident of Allentown.
She plays the title character Julie, a teenager who rekindles her passion for music with the help of a group of ghostly musicians. The show is based on the Brazilian TV series of the same name.
Reyes was born in Brooklyn, but moved to the Lehigh Valley six years ago.
The 16-year-old says it wasn't until she moved to Pennsylvania that she started to take acting and music seriously. She says landing the role of Julie has been a dream come true.
"To be part of this community now and be another voice for the Latin community is so amazing because I know how it is to grow up without that representation and that lack of diversity in teenage films," Reyes said.
The show premiered last week on Netflix, along with its soundtrack. Reyes sings in both, and would like to one day do a tour in support of the album.