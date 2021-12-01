ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council forwarded an amended bill Wednesday night that will create uniform pay scales for non-bargaining city employees.
Currently, the city does not have an established uniform pay plan for non-bargaining unit employees. In a presentation promoting the pay scales which are called "step plans," compensation to employees would be "incrementally increased" through the salary range, related to the pay grade.
The plan divides each pay grade into 10 incremental pay steps, which are achieved over a period of 10 years. The pay steps are divided by an average of about 2.5% each year.
To justify the plan, officials said the bottom of the pay scale has not progressed upward since 2013. In addition, proponents added that the current structure disincentivizes internal promotion and has been applied inconsistently.
Other business
In other news, council authorized three separate deals to supply storm sewer fittings to and for the city. Work under the deals include the furnishing, delivering and unloading of all the materials. The contracts — with Ferguson Waterworks, Neenah Foundry Co. and LB Water Service Inc. — will cost the city more than $1 million.
The legislative body also approved a contract with Solution Services to coordinate the Advanced Mentoring Enrichment Network, which runs the Midnight Basketball Program. Per the deal, the city will pay Solution Services $49,500.
In other activities, due to last year's Lights in the Parkway traffic issues, council approved transferring $55,000 into the Department of Community and Economic Development's special events account for a new traffic plan.
Finally, President Julio Guridy noted a special meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9 to act on proposed amendments to the 2022 budget.