ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt its 2023 allocations for American Rescue Plan Act funding.

As part of the ARPA approval, council voted 4-2 to give $1 million to a project proposed by Marcon Properties LLC to redevelop the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th St.

The developer is purchasing the 17.5-acre site from the Allentown Economic Development Corporation, which has owned the blighted property since 2013.

The project involves a complete renovation of two buildings, which will be leased to affiliated entity Eastern Exterior Wall Systems Inc.

Councilmembers Ce-Ce Gerlach and Ed Zucal voted against the ARPA funding plan and had attempted to remove the Marcon Properties allocation from the budget, but that vote failed.

Gerlach opposed the funding because she wanted to have reassurance from the developer that a majority of new jobs created from the project would go to residents of Allentown.

"Obviously, we need jobs in Allentown, but my hesitancy comes from whether these jobs will actually go to Allentown residents," Gerlach said. "We know that union jobs are awesome, but we also know that to get into the union, you have to take an academic test."

"Many folks in Allentown can't always pass those tests," Gerlach continued, "and we also know that unions themselves have admitted that they need to diversify and better reflect the demographics — the changing demographics — of America.”

Councilman Daryl Hendricks reminded council of the financial impact the project could have on the city.

"We're talking about manufacturing jobs, which are not easy to retain, yet alone start anew," Hendricks said. "The tax benefits to the city will be numerous."

Speaking to Gerlach’s point, Hendricks said people who are not properly trained can't work in manufacturing plants.

"I think this is an important new business that will be coming to the city with upwards of perhaps 125 jobs," Hendricks said. "Nobody can say how many of those will be Allentown residents, but I would tend to believe a large portion of them will be."

Councilwoman Candida Affa said many councilmembers campaigned on wanting to bring manufacturing to the city.

"This is a great opportunity," Affa said. "No matter what manufacturing company comes in, there are going to be rules, regulations and there's going to be apprenticeships."

"We can't tie the hands of a developer, and tie them to just Allentown residents," Affa continued. "That's illegal."

Zucal brought up another concern, saying that the city is using ARPA money to give to an individual to make a profit.

"I see absolutely no difference at all between this and the IronPigs," Zucal said. "It is a business, and is coming to us for our funds."

Last month, council voted against giving $1.5 million in ARPA funds to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball.

Also from ARPA funding, council voted to allocate $1.5 million to a certified credible messenger program for the prevention of violent crime.

In addition, council approved the final 2023 general fund budget in the amount of $138 million. The budget does not include any tax increase.