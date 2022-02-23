ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown announced nearly $400,000 in new private funds for the Hamilton Street Facade Grant Program.
"And we're not just talking about fresh paint, new lighting, and windows. This is a grant that will help property owners invest in improvements like brick and stone masonry, signage upgrades, architectural enhancements, concrete walkways and even street scape improvements along Hamilton Street," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.
The program will be done in partnership with Community Action of the Lehigh Valley.
The grants focus on improvements to the 1000 block of Hamilton Street and beyond, bringing much-needed improvements to the city's gateway, says Tuerk.
"Studies show that facade improvements lead to an increase in sales in the year after improvements are made and attract new business and shoppers to the target area," Tuerk said.
DACDI - The Downtown Allentown Development Initiative - is providing the $390,000 in funds.
"This is a gateway into the city and improving it is important. Ask anyone selling a house and ask them what's the first thing their real estate agent tells them - and that is you better have curb appeal," said Don Bernhardt with DACDI.
The announcement comes just weeks after ANIZDA recommended funding for around $10 million in additional improvements to Hamilton Street. The proposal still needs official approval.
Assembly 88 owner, Santo Napoli, thinks it's exactly what they need to increase foot traffic.
"All we want - small business and merchants - is having a vibrant community down here, having nicer sidewalks. The planters, the landscaping, it all creates a community where families and folks want to come down and shop and eat," Napoli said.
And if you're a business owner in Allentown interested in applying for a grant, you'll want to contact Community Action of the Lehigh Valley directly.