ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown's Department of Parks and Recreation has announced registration for this summer's adult volleyball league.
Registration is open now through May 12 with league games beginning May 31. All games will be played at Patriots Park, 1027 W. Wyoming St.
Registration costs $200 per team, which is all inclusive. There are no per game, referee or playoff fees, according to a news release from the city.
League play will be open to men and women in seven divisions:
Men's A and BB on Mondays;
Women's A and BB on Tuesdays;
Co-ed teams on Wednesdays and;
High school boys and girls on Thursdays.
Teams will play a 10-game schedule, and the top teams in each division advance to the playoffs.
The parks and recreation department will require all teams and players follow state and CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Registration is available on the city's website, and more information about the Allentown Parks and Recreation Department is available on its Facebook page.