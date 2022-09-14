ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank held the grand opening of its new location at 417 North 14th Street in Allentown.

The location was opened about a year ago, but COVID pushed back the ribbon cutting.

The new location is of course larger.

"With the extra square footage we can offer more stable food items, more fresh vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen meats and the other thing is dairy products and personal care items," said Beverly Levenson, the food bank's president.

The shelves are lined with food and products just like any store, and clients can come and choose the items they need for their families.

"It offers dignity for the clients, it allows them to choose what they want and leave what they don't want, so there's no waste," said Executive Director Anne Egen.

The extra space and products are needed more than ever. As inflation and other financial issues rise, so has the need. Heads of the food bank say they have seen double the number of people come through the door compared to last year.

"Last August 2021 we were serving about 2,000. This August we're serving about 7800 people," Levenson said.

Keeping the shelves stocked can be a challenge. Cash donations are always welcome, and so are food donations.

"You can ask your office to do a pool for collection of food, your neighborhood or your church group," Levenson said.

Volunteers are always needed, too. The Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to best serve those who need the hand up.

"They walk away with a lot of food, it's really nice to provide them that much," Egen said.