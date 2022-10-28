ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Alteronce Gumby: Dark Matter invites the curious to explore a mercurial relationship between color and light.

"When the UV lights come on you're able to see the paintings in a different kind of light and have a new perspective and see new colors and have a new experience," said artist Alteronce Gumby.

The medium for this experience is a symphony of tempered glass and gemstones, inspired by Gumby's fascination with Sir Isaac Newton's prism experiment and the majesty of the cosmos.

Each piece interacts with the audience, changing color as their perspective shifts.

"I think my paintings really invite you to dance with them, they want you to get up close, they want you to investigate them," said Gumby.

Extended labels offer Easter eggs about social and political meanings behind each work. All these layers speak to why Gumby is considered a rising star in the contemporary art world, whose works can net hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Allentown Art Museum officials say they're excited to host his first museum solo show.

"A museum like the Allentown Art Museum can really have an impact, a positive impact on an artist's career at a key inflection point in their career, so the first solo museum exhibition is one of the most monumental moments for an emerging artist," said Max Weintraub, President and CEO of the Allentown Art Museum.

Aletronce Gumby: Dark Matter runs through April 9.

Gumby will talk about his work at a special event at the museum Nov. 12.