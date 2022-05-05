ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Art Museum will be getting some major upgrades and infrastructure improvements.
Work will begin this summer thanks to a $400,000 grant from the Keystone Communities Program, museum officials said in a news release Thursday.
The museum will get a new HVAC system to help protect the museum's extensive art collection.
A new Wi-Fi system will be installed as well to help enhance educational programming.
The sidewalk and sinkhole will also need to be repaired.
State Sen. Pat Browne helped secure the grant, the museum said.