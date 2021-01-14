ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lace and lessons are featured in the exhibit New Century, New Woman at the Allentown Art Museum.
"The New Woman is a term that actually comes from the 1890s. It was developed by a female essayist and it refers to the idea that women were starting to take advantage of a variety of new opportunities and push for different kinds of change," said Claire McRee, assistant curator at the museum.
That change can be seen in the fashions of the time, like the versatile and less restrictive shirt waist or the lingerie dress, worn by suffragettes to redefine femininity.
"The suffragist movement kind of co-opted the association of white clothing and a lingerie dress by making white the color that women wore in suffrage demonstrations," McRee said.
Also on view is a replica of a mask style worn during the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918. It's a nod to what we are all dealing with today.
Museum President Max Weintraub says after months of virtual events the museum has re-opened with robust safety precautions.
In the Kress Gallery the finishing touches are being made for the Rembrandt homecoming after a storied two-year conservation that solidified its authenticity.
"Through new details in the painting they were able to change the attribution of the painting from a follower of Rembrandt for the studio remembering to the Dutchmaster himself," Weintraub said.
The Rembrandt exhibit opens January 23. Weintraub says timed tickets for all of the exhibits are available on the museum's website.