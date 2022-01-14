ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the Allentown Art Museum, a library designed by world-renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright features a Japanese print in the far corner.
Associate Curator Claire McRee says Wright admired the artist Hiroshige's use of space and form in landscapes.
"Wright also collected textiles and other art forms in addition to prints," McRee said.
McRee says because of Wright's affinity for Japanese design, it's only fitting that the exhibit Collecting Across Cultures leads up to the Wright library, and features Japanese textiles collected around the turn of the 20th century.
Among them is a vestment, a religious garment once worn by a Buddhist monk.
"This particular textile is actually a patchwork. if you look at it closely you can see it's made up of smaller pieces that are stitched together," McRee said.
Japanese textiles are known for their intricate embroidery.
On display is a kimono with embroidery of a plum tree, a symbol associated with the coming of spring.
McRee says if you look across the hall into the library, "the windows they are really very signature Frank Loyd Wright," McRee said.
It's easy to see the influence of Japanese art in the simplicity and clean lines of the room.
"A lot of what's considered modern design in the West really owes a great debt to Japanese art in the idea of distilling things to their essentials, being more minimalist, all of these principles come out of Japanese design," McRee said.
Collecting Across Cultures is on view through April 3.