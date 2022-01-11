ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the Allentown Art Museum, Rembrandt's "Portrait of a Young Woman" continues to capture the imagination of visitors.
Some are taken in by its beauty, others for the drama behind its provenance, which was confirmed as the master's work three years ago during conservation. Now, curators are further exploring the mystery of Rembrandt with a complement of prints.
"This exhibition really gives people a chance to better understand why is it that Rembrandt is so important? Why do we still want to look at his work you know after so many centuries," said Elaine Mehalakes, Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the museum.
Mehalakes says a little-known fact is that, for Rembrandt, print making was just as important as painting and drawing. The series includes biblical depictions, portraits and character studies that were considered unique or unfiltered for the time.
"The way that Rembrandt approaches them is that he thinks about the story and what was the psychology of the person experiencing this narrative," Mehalakes said.
Mehalakes says Rembrandt was an innovator, starting off with a copper plate and utilizing etching, engraving and dry point techniques to create subtle, but powerful plays with darkness and light.
Many times, he created several stages of a work to get the emotion just right.
Rembrandt's Return: A Complement of Prints is on exhibition through April 3.