The museum at 31 N. Fifth St. announced the new policy in a letter to members.

"Thanks to a generous legacy gift from the Century Fund and your continued membership, we will be able to institute free admission to all, in perpetuity," according to the letter from Max Weintraub, chief executive officer and president.

The cost to visit now, according to the museum's website, varies from $10 for senior citizens and children 6 and over to 12 for adults. Admission is already free on Sundays, and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Now, everybody will be able to enjoy the museum's collection, according to Weintraub's letter.

"Becoming an admission-free museum is the most important step in our years-long journey toward eliminating barriers to entry and ensuring that our entire community has access to the museum and our programs," he said.

Also Aug. 27, the museum will open its New American Galleries.

Painter, teacher and critic Walter Baum led the grassroots effort that resulted in the founding of the museum in 1934, according to the museum's website. Then in 1960 and 1961, philanthropist Samuel H, Kress donated 53 Baroque and Renaissance paintings and sculptures.

The museum's collection includes works by Rembrandt van Rijn, Frans Hals and Gilbert Stuart, along with more modern painters Baum and Franz Kline. It also has a Frank Lloyd Wright room and space for rotating exhibits.