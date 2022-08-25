ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- This weekend the Allentown Art Museum is the place to be in the Lehigh Valley.

The museum in having its "Free Forever Celebration," when admission is officially free.

Along with events and fanfare, the museum is also unveiling its New American Galleries.

"This is a really exciting moment for us because we are having a chance to rethink our collections and the narrative that we tell about American art," said Elaine Mehalakes, VP of Curatorial Affairs.

One of the first things you see when you walk into Trexler Hall is "Girl balancing Knowledge lll" by Yinka Shonibare.

This gallery is a preview of what's ahead, from one of the oldest pieces, a 1698 map of the Americas, to local artist Angela Fraleigh's re-imagined empowerment of women in art, to Angel Suarez-Rosado's "White Fence" that is not what it appears to be at first glance.

"As you pass through you then see the other side of the fence which he has symbols of Santeria which is a religion that combines Catholicism with elements of the Euroba faith," said Mehalakes.

In the next room, the Trexler Gallery is now wide open and airy.

On its walls you can spot local favorite, Keith Herring, next to vibrant tapestries from the Guna people of Panama.

A fan favorite is sure to be Emile Lucas' thread painting that will literally speak to you.

"If you stand in front of it at a certain location and you speak, your voice will be amplified by the concavity of the piece itself," said Mehalakes.

In the Butz Galley the walls are sky blue and the focus is on global trade, colonization, and migration in some very surprising ways.

"We have a painting that was made in support of the abolition of slavery around the 1820s and then we have a contemporary work from the 1990s by Carol Walker who uses the silhouette as a means to both explore and reveal," said Mehalakes.

In the Goodman gallery, video is the medium. The first video on display will be is "Vuela," which means flying and features white zebra finches.

There's also something new for the kids upstairs at the Art Ways space.

"We offer a rich variety of educational opportunities from making art hands-on to engaging with these amazing maker stations," said Nicole Mangold, with the museum's School and Family Programs Department.

Mangold says kids can find out what it's like to conserve a painting like the museum's "Portrait of a Young Woman" by Rembrandt that was recently restored.

Mangold says kids can also create in the Crayola Classroom and use 3D printers to make things.

The "Free Forever Celebration" kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. and continues on Sunday.

For more information visit www.allentownartmuseum.org