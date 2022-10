ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Civic Theatre has a colorful new look.

The city's Arts Commission and elected officials held a dedication ceremony Friday afternoon for a new public mural.

It's on the side of Civic's Theatre514 on North 19th Street.

The piece features an homage to "The Wizard of Oz," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Beauty and the Beast" and other movie classics.

It was created by artist Rosemary Geseck.