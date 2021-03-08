ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man accused of firing wildly inside a West Greenleaf Street home early Friday morning was reportedly found dead in New York less than 12 hours later.
Allentown police charged Emilary Milien, of West Liberty Street, with attempted homicide and assault in connection with the shooting about 12:15 a.m. Saturday inside a home in the 400 block of West Greenleaf Street.
The New York Police Department reported finding the 30-year-old shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday lying face down in an alley in Brooklyn, according to the Associated Press. Authorities pronounced Milien dead at the scene, and the New York City medical examiner’s office will determine his cause of death.
Allentown police responded to the West Greenleaf Street home at 12:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot three times. The victim was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for immediate medical attention, according to the criminal complaint against Milien.
A second victim told authorities that Milien, described as a “former domestic partner,” came into the house uninvited and “made contact” with some children inside, according to court records. He reportedly left the house only to return a short time later with a gun and opened fire.
A third victim reported that a man she knew as “JR” walked into the kitchen and fired multiple gunshots toward the people in the room. After opening fire, Milien then left the house and ran north.
Court records do not indicate whether anyone in the house was injured or whether Milien knew any of the other victims.
Allentown police had charged Milien with felony counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault and four misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.