ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley attorney has been suspended for allegedly misappropriating client funds.
Elissa Griffith Waldron, who practiced out of Allentown, will be placed on temporary suspension in Pennsylvania, effective March 12, according to a notice from the Disciplinary Board of the state Supreme Court.
Her practice of law "is causing immediate and substantial public or private harm" because of "misappropriation of entrusted client funds," the court says.
The board did not elaborate, but said her actions are a violation of the rules of professional conduct.
The Lehigh County district attorney's office said it does not have an ongoing investigation involving Waldron.