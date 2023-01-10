The Allentown Band will once again head to the Big Apple.

The band was invited to perform the showcase concert at the New York Wind Band Festival at Carnegie Hall, conductor Ronald Demkee said in a news release.

The New York City performance is set for Tuesday, March 7 at 8 p.m.

The festival is a three-day judged event for high school, college and adult bands from across the United States and Europe. It culminates with the showcase performance, the band said.

It will be the fourth time the Allentown Band performs the showcase concert for this festival, after performances in 2009, 2016 and 2019.

For those who want to attend, the band is offering round-trip charter bus service from the Allentown Fairgrounds and selling a limited number of concert tickets. Tickets and reservation forms for the bus will be available online or by calling 610-434-7026.

The Allentown Band is the oldest civilian concert band in the U.S., drawing musicians from within a 50-mile radius of the Lehigh Valley. The group has been performing since 1828.