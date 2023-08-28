ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The dream that defined a generation, 60 years later. It was on this day, back in 1963, that thousands flooded into Washington D.C. for a civil rights march, where

Martin Luther King Jr. would deliver his now iconic "I have a dream" speech.

Words that still resonate today amid a disturbing rise in racially motivated violence.

Allentown’s Clyde Bosket, who the first and only State Master Barber in the Lehigh Valley, heard the speech first hand.

The soon to be 94 year old says that day helped shape the rest of his life.

With a rise in hate crimes, a new generation says the historic speech is still very much needed today.

“Greyhound bus loaded with the NAACP.” He described of those who went down.

The then 33 year old Clyde Bosket was on the bus that arrived a little late to Washington DC, August 28th 1963.

The march, led by several civil rights groups, as a call to action for jobs and to end segregation.

On Bosket's arrival the agenda had already started but they made it in time to hear Martin Luther King Jr..

“It brought a lot of us young men out of the darkness and into the marvelous light, by him speaking his dream.” He said.

“Progress is not linear.

Progress is something that is an ever evolving and ever expanding practice.” Said Jay Williams.

Why Dr. King's speech is still relevant today for the 25 year old citizen science researcher for Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.

“Its' always important to be grateful about where we are but to not get stuck in stagnation because stagnation is the beginning of decline.,” she said.

The speech's anniversary comes at time when the latest statistics from the Department of Justice show hate crimes increased nearly 12% nationally.

Just this past weekend, in a racially motivated attack, a white gunman in Jacksonville Florida shot and killed 3 people, all African American.

A sobering reminder how far our society still needs to go.

But for Bosket, who battled racism as the first and only State Master Barber in the Lehigh Valley,

The guidance of Dr. King and that speech carried him through tough times.

“I still carry that dream on today.” He said.