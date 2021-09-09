ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown-based Promise Neighborhoods has a mission: end gun violence once and for all.
"We have to take back our neighborhoods," said Critical Messenger Jeani Garcia.
Promise Neighborhoods developed an open-door policy. They're accepting volunteers and promoting weekly programming for families affected by gun violence, or those who fear retaliation.
"We are the elders in the community. If we don't get together and show people in the community that we're out here to support and we want to end the gun violence then nobody is going to get involved but our target is the kids," Garcia said.
"This is why were trying to step in and treat violence as a contagious disease and utilize the processes that we have come up with to be able to mediate and allow for people to just bring peace to Allentown," said Community Engagement Manager Saide Saddiq-Cisse.
A hotline has been established for those in need of assistance or just someone to talk to.
"My brother was coming off of the bus from work going to the corner store and that's where they killed him," said Vanessa Mendoza, referring to her younger brother, Travis Debach, who was shot and killed Tuesday.
Promise Neighborhoods has been there for families like this one. His sisters say they miss their brother, and don't want to see another life end this way.
"My hope is that it would end, I mean the streets need to be cleaned up. It's too much violence and gangs out there," Mendoza said. "I just want to say that we love our brother and Rest In Peace. He's always going to be missed."