ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal.

"I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure for customers. Our vet certainly doesn't," Hal Warner, President and CEO of Lehigh Valley Humane Society, said.

The ordinance that Warner initiated, which bans the declawing of cats, was passed Wednesday.

"I heart cats!" Jackie Folsom said.

Folsom works at the Lehigh Valley Humane Society as Director of Development.

"I have three cats and one foster kitten at home right now," she said.

As a cat mom, Folsom says she's against declawing.

"They are severing the cat's digits in order to remove the front claws," she said.

A veterinarian in Allentown, who called the procedure inhumane and "old school," explained to 69 News it's like amputating the tips of the fingers.

"And that's performed 10 times on a cat," Warner said. "So you're basically cutting off the, you know, the cat's knuckle on every appendage that they have."

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, "declawing may be an alternative to relinquishment, outdoor housing or euthanasia."

But it also describes declawing as a "painful procedure."

And some data suggest behavioral issues from declawing can lead to more cats surrendered.

Allentown is just the second city in Pennsylvania to ban declawing, after Pittsburgh, but Warner says he hopes the movement becomes more widespread.

"We'll hope to work with Whitehall and Bethlehem and Easton next," he said. "And then, you know, spread some of these initiatives out to some of the smaller municipalities that we partner with."

But in the meantime: what would keep someone from just going one town over to get the procedure done?

"If you're willing to travel some distance to have your cat declawed, should you even own a cat?" City of Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said.

Allentown mayor and cat dad Tuerk, worked with the Humane Society to have the ordinance passed.

"Veterinarians are responsible professionals," he said. "They don't want to do something that harms an animal."

The ban prohibits anybody from performing the declawing service, the ordinance states, "unless the procedure is necessary for a therapeutic purpose," meaning a medical reason, like an infection causing the claw to need removal.

It will go into effect in 10 days.

"So we would respond to any reports," Tuerk said. "Citizens are welcome to report to our city administration, if there are declawing services happening. And then it's up to our police department to do the enforcement."

Experts say you can train your cat not to scratch, clip your cat's nails, or have someone else do it.

"A lot of groomers do it," Jackie Folsom said. "And some veterinarians will do it as well in vet offices."