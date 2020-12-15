BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The impending winter storm is leading to early snow emergency declarations in our area.
Bethlehem's snow emergency, announced Tuesday morning, goes into effect at noon Wednesday.
All vehicles need to be removed from the designated/signed side of streets on Bethlehem snow emergency routes by noon Wednesday. Vehicles not removed will be towed to allow for plowing.
One side of a snow emergency route is plowed at a time. The city says residents should check the signs posted along snow emergency routes to determine which side of the street-the even or odd-will be cleared first.
Residents needing immediate assistance while the snow emergency declaration is in effect should call the city's activated 24 hour phone numbers 610-865-7115 or 610-865-7116.
The city is offering free parking in the North Street, New Street, and Walnut Street garages during the duration of the emergency.
Allentown has also declared a snow emergency, effective at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
By ordinance, a “snow emergency,” requires owners to remove their vehicles from posted routes. Signs are posted on snow emergency routes, which are also published on the city website.
City Public Works Director Craig Messinger said that vehicles left on designated routes during a snow emergency will be ticketed and towed. Parking is prohibited on the routes until the emergency is officially lifted. Residents can go to the city website to learn when the snow emergency is lifted.
City residents are advised to wait until plows have been down their street before shoveling driveways and are asked to avoid throwing snow back onto the streets.
The Allentown Parking Authority is making two of its decks available for free parking for residents beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday and lasting through 9 a.m. on Friday:
Spiral Deck (on Linden between Eighth & Ninth)
Arena North Deck (712 W. Linden)
If those decks are full, authority personnel will direct drivers to the next available deck.
Parking will also be available in two Allentown School District parking decks:
18th & Turner Parking Deck
Saint Cloud & Liberty Parking Deck
The Allentown Fairgrounds parking lot will also be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Motorists are asked to enter at Gate 8 on Liberty Street.
According to Messinger, plows and salt spreaders are mounted on some 50 trucks to make traveling in the city as safe as possible. Motorists are urged to stay off the roadways, as travel will be treacherous during the storm.
Plows will operate day and night working to keep main arteries open and will then shift to secondary roads and alleys. The city has more than 440 miles of roadway that consists of about 1,500 lane miles that need to be cleared.
The city says it has an ample supply of road salt and anti-skid material.
The city’s Emergency Operations Center will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Information on snow removal operations will be available at Snow Operations (allentownpa.gov). The city’s “Snow Operations Hotline” will be staffed throughout the Snow Emergency at 610-437-7669.
The city says do not call 911 unless it is an emergency. Do not call 911 because your street has not been plowed. Contact 610-437-7669 for updates on snow plowing activity in your neighborhood.
Waste Management Wednesday night garbage collection in the city is cancelled.