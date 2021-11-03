BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau and Bethlehem Health Bureau will be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 over the coming weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for children in the younger age group on Tuesday.
The Bethlehem Health Bureau said in a news release it is partnering with the Bethlehem Area School District to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11. Children in that age group will receive a one-third dose compared to the one given for people 12 and older.
Over the next several weeks, the Bethlehem Health Bureau will hold vaccine clinics on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Broughal Middle School; Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Northeast Middle School; Thursday, Nov. 18, at East Hills Middle School; and Monday, Nov. 22, at Nitschmann Middle School.
The COVID-19 vaccine is completely free of charge and available to anyone who needs it, the health bureau said. Children and adults can also get the vaccine by consulting their healthcare providers.
People can visit the Bethlehem Area School District website to register for an appointment.
The Allentown Health Bureau said it will be holding clinics to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 by appointment only on Monday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No walk-ins are permitted. To schedule people can go to the city's website. Users will need to click on the clinic underneath where it reads, “Please click the name of the clinic offering.”
To schedule by phone to have your child receive the COVID-19 vaccine at an off-site Allentown Health Bureau clinic you can call 610-437-7760 and choose 0.
Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for those between 5-and-11-years- old.
There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccination.
The Allentown Health Bureau says additional vaccination clinic dates will be scheduled.