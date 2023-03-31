ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Friday is International Transgender Day of Visibility.

It is a day to raise awareness of the discrimination many transgender individuals face.

There was a flag raising and ceremony Friday in Allentown.

Transgender residents and supporters gathered at City Hall. Mayor Matt Tuerk helped with the flag raising and spoke about the message Allentown wants to send.

"It was very important to us to make sure we can demonstrate to the trans community and people of the trans community that they are welcome here, and Allentown is a place where they can count on having allies," Tuerk said.

The transgender flag's blue, pink and white colors were also raised Friday in Bethlehem.

Activists and others were joined by Mayor J. William Reynolds.

The White House also put out a statement marking the day. It reads, in part, "no one should have to be brave just to be themselves."