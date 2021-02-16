ALENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are using a mild winter day to remove more snow in the area, just hours before another storm is set to hit.
"At any given time we have 50 plows in the street," said Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell.
O'Connell credits the mild winters of the past few years for keeping costs in line, but he does say removing the white stuff is costing some green.
"The outside contractors this time around cost $267,000 of which we'll take $160,000 out of the unappropriated balance, and we'll take $107,000 out of the liquid fuels one, but it's covered," O'Connell said.
"We're hoping Mother Nature helps, but it hasn't yet. We're having a mild day today but this is the exception," said Michael Alkhal, Bethlehem's director of public works.
In Bethlehem, city leaders say they are under budget right now in regards to overtime pay for the snow removal. Bethlehem also upgraded its salt shed and that has helped.
"It used to hold something like 2,400 tons and now it is in excess of 4,000 tons. We almost doubled the capacity," Alkhal said.
Other municipalities say they are not running out yet, but the one problem is getting the salt in a timely manner.
"So far the orders that we put in have come in a fairly timely manner. We've been receiving shipments, we have not experienced anything yet," Alkhal said.