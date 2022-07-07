ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "The resources the school needs is very important," says Erica Acevedo, a parent in the Allentown School District.
It's a negotiating session that could have a huge impact on the Allentown and Bethlehem School Districts, as well as others around the Lehigh Valley.
"We're finally turning a corner when it comes to funding our school districts in Pa., particularly those most at risk," says Peter Schweyer, State Representative for the 27th District in Lehigh County.
A budget that would allocate an increase of nearly $38 million in funding to the Allentown School District and nearly $10 million to Bethlehem passed the Pennsylvania House Thursday and now moves on to the state Senate.
"This is truly a historic win for education across Pennsylvania. In particular a win for Allentown and Bethlehem School Districts," says Rep. Schweyer.
Part of the money would be pulled from a pot of funding called "Level Up," which targets the 100 most in-need schools across Pennsylvania. It's a category both school districts fall under.
Parents in the Allentown School District say this decision would be huge.
"This will help a lot with a lot of families out there," Acevedo said.
"I want to make sure she has all the resources she needs," says Gabriela Acevedo, who's also a parent in the Allentown School District.
We asked Schweyer what this means for property taxes in those cities. He said that decision will be left up to the individual school boards.