ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The administrator of Allentown's Neighborhood Improvement Zone approved Wednesday about $10.7 million in projects to enhance Hamilton Street.
The bulk of the money, $6.12 million, will go toward improving the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Hamilton Street, which Irene Woodward, Allentown's director of planning and zoning, said is "a natural gateway to downtown."
Mayor Matt Tuerk asked the board of the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority to approve the projects to keep the keep the city's economic revival going.
"You can feel excitement on the air on Hamilton Street," Tuerk said, as new apartments are built and office workers return as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
The goal is to replace cracked sidewalks and add trees and benches, and to give Hamilton Street a more consistent look instead of the current "mish-mosh," Woodward said.
The focus on the 1000 and 1100 blocks requires ANIZDA to remove a small portion of Bucky Boyle Park from the improvement zone. The current western edge of the zone is 10th Street. The district is limited to 128 acres, so when it expands in one place — in this case, on the sidewalks between 10th and 12th streets — it must shrink in another.
The Neighborhood Improvement Zone was created in 2012 to encourage development downtown, in part by allowing developers to use some state and local tax money to pay off debts on development.
Robert DiLorenzo, senior project manager with City Center Investment Corp., said the poor condition of sidewalks from 9th Street to 12th Street hinders development. City Center has invested about $800 million of property in Allentown.
"We still have old brick pavers that are falling apart," DiLorenzo said of that stretch of Hamilton Street.
That section of downtown is plagued by properties in disrepair, large properties with no development plan. It will gain new benches, lights and trees under the plan. DiLorenzo said the work can be completed by the end of this year.
ANIZDA's board also approved public improvements for the 500 and 600 blocks of Hamilton Street, for the area around North Sixth and Linden streets, and the area around the Da Vinci Science Center, which will occupy land at Eighth and Hamilton streets.