NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Allentown Bomb Squad had a busy Friday afternoon and evening responding to a pair of calls.
The squad was first called out to the North Catasauqua Borough Garage in Northampton County around 4:45 p.m. for explosives that were found in a vehicle.
Authorities have yet to provide details on what exactly happened there.
Then shortly before 6:30 p.m., the bomb squad was called to the South Mountain Reservoir in Allentown for a report of a possible explosive device. It's unclear whether it was live.