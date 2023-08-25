ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "Boom, boom, boom," the sounds of gloves forcefully hitting a bag.

18-year-old Julian Lopez and 16-year-old Neuri Fernandez are rising from inner city streets to boxing ring success.

"This is the one I won in Orlando Florida for the golden glove championship." Fernandez said of the three belts he showed us.

Julian is the nation's 9th ranked amateur boxer in his age group.

"When I when I found this place three years ago, it changed my life, mentally, physically, spiritually," said the teen.

That salvation is inside an Allentown gym. Training is 5-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Under the watchful eye of Paul Pinnock.

"You're sweating too?" I said to the one-time corporate employee.

"It's a lot of hard work for everybody," he laughed after taking the teens through sparing lessons

Pinnock along with Karen Nazarewych, started the non-profit Lehigh Valley P4P Boxing. It's aimed at at-risk and troubled teens.

In 5 years, the gym has become one of the best in the nation. Two boxers just won bronze at the Junior Olympics, others won Golden Gloves national championships and they even have a pro alum.

There's a stack of applications to join.

"Everything else that they're going to do in life was going to be easy compared to this. Most of all, it gives them something, you know, a place to call like home." Pinnock said.

Julian shuffles from one home to the next. On the night we spoke to him , he ran 3 miles in the rain to be here, as he didn't have a ride. Without that universal discipline and dedication, Neuri believes he'd be in handcuffs, not draped in golden belts.

"Boxing like it keeps me really calm outside in the streets and in school.

I feel like it made me improve in school, because it made me like worried about it more now." The 16-year-old said

Called Mom by the boys, Nazarewych, says if they step out of line, the teens can be KO'd from the gym.

"We tell them what the skills that you learn here, your boxing skills are not taught to you to go on the streets and beat somebody up.

A lot of these kids come in here because they've been bullied." She said.

From victim to victory a golden opportunity for sure.