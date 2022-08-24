ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District is announcing its buses will be a little bit safer this year.

They will all be equipped with new cameras to catch drivers who run the bus's stop sign. The fight to get the cameras on buses began all the way back in 2018 with a parent named Amber Clark. She watched her daughter Olivia almost get hit by a car driving past the school bus.

"I had just enough time to shove her daughter's godmother out of the way toward the bus, spin around and grab her, and I hit the car with my hand. I banged on the window to get his attention, and he looked up from his phone and was laughing," said Clark.

After that experience, Clark went to City Council, talked with legislators, and reached out to the company "Bus Patrol" to talk with founder Jean Souliere about making buses safer.

"These cameras, we have two on this bus, you can have up to four, and again they can get clear license plates all the way across those eight lanes," said Souliere while demonstrating the cameras at South Mountain Middle School Wednesday.

The cameras were first deployed on just a few Allentown school buses in a 2020 pilot program. In three months, they captured more than 200 violators. This year every bus will have them, and violators get a $300 fine.

"Yes they're going to get a fine, yes they're going to get punished, you know that kind of thing. There's consequences for your actions, but the main thing that made me happy was the fact that the numbers are going to go down," said Clark.

"98 to 96 percent of people who get a ticket from bus patrol don't get a second one," said Souliere.

The cameras were made possible thanks to a State bill sponsored by Sen. Pat Browne. He said it won't cost the School District a penny.

"The money itself will go to pay for the technology, and based on our estimates it's more than enough to equip every school bus in the State," said Sen. Browne.

And that is Clark's ultimate goal.

"The work's not done. There's 499 school districts in the State of Pennsylvania, and not all of them have cameras, so we're coming for you," said Clark.

Pennsylvania is now the 25th State to put cameras on school buses. They will also be on buses in the Bethlehem area and Kutztown school districts as well.