ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Among the most stressful and dangerous jobs out there - the jobs of first responders.
First responders got a big thank you Thursday from members of the Allentown business community.
At Nicos Elias Funeral Home in Allentown you can literally smell the gratitude.
"We do cater lunch here in appreciation for all the police, fire, and EMS people in the area. We also bring in the sheriff and the coroner's offices and some volunteer companies," Elias said.
The Elias family has joined forces with other Allentown businesses Like Stravino's Italian Market and Dining Dog, and Realtor Gail Hoover, to put the annual first responder feast together.
"Sometimes we see them in action, we see them on scene and it's tense, so here it's all smiles and cannolis ha ha," Hoover said.
But this year the thank you is a little bigger.
A table-side classic car show featured a Model T pumper and a 1986 fire truck built at Mack, along with a '73 Plymouth Fury police car and Cadillac ambulance.
It's a day the first responders say they have been looking forward to.
"The last couple of years have been very hard on first responders in general. And to have the community back us like this, it's just a nice day for us," said Allentown EMS Chief Mehmet Barzev.
"We know that we are appreciated, that we're cared about, and we don't look for that, we do our job every day," said Lehigh County Sheriff Joe Hanna.
And while they're getting thanked they're also giving thanks, for a community who truly cares for its first responders.
"It's appreciated, it really is, you don't get that a lot unfortunately, but it's nice to just be a part of it," said Rick Pender, board manager at the Lehigh County coroner's office.