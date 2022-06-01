Handcuffs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown business owner was sentenced to over eight years behind bars for the distribution of fentanyl.

Brian David Cortes, a/k/a “Bambi”, 36, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, and five years of supervised release. 

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that in February 2022, Cortes pleaded guilty to distributing 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl.

The charges stemmed from a 2021 investigation into drug-trafficking activities occurring at the defendant’s barbershop on Tilghman Street and his garage on North 4th Street, both in Allentown.

A media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports law enforcement conducted multiple controlled buys of fentanyl from Cortes and other individuals during the investigation. In June 2021 numerous search warrants were executed at residences and the two businesses, leading to the seizure of over 1,000 grams of fentanyl and $100,000.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you