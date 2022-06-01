ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown business owner was sentenced to over eight years behind bars for the distribution of fentanyl.
Brian David Cortes, a/k/a “Bambi”, 36, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, and five years of supervised release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that in February 2022, Cortes pleaded guilty to distributing 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing heroin and fentanyl.
The charges stemmed from a 2021 investigation into drug-trafficking activities occurring at the defendant’s barbershop on Tilghman Street and his garage on North 4th Street, both in Allentown.
A media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office reports law enforcement conducted multiple controlled buys of fentanyl from Cortes and other individuals during the investigation. In June 2021 numerous search warrants were executed at residences and the two businesses, leading to the seizure of over 1,000 grams of fentanyl and $100,000.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime.