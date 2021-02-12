ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Inside Dixie-Lincoln Nichols' Inside Outer Beauty Market you'll find toxin-free products. Many are made by and for a particular group.
"That one is pretty great. Then we have indulgence bath bombs also created by a young Black woman," Nichols said inside her shop.
The Allentown entrepreneur, former biology teacher, and health and wellness coach says women of color have been mostly ignored in the nearly $50 billion health and beauty industry.
"They spend upwards of $7 billion annually on beauty products. That's more than all other groups combined. They were being marketed the most toxic ingredients, and Number 2 had limited shelf space on major retailer shelves," she explained.
Not the case inside inside her Center City shop, as she features many Black-owned businesses from around the world.
"This here. This is what is so important to you, the shelf space," I said to her.
"The shelf space and the recognition," she said.
Recognition Nicholas says has been historically hard to see. Ironic, as two of the first documented self-made woman millionaires stem from the beauty industry and were women of color.
Madam C.J. Walker and Annie Malone both got rich from African American hair products. More recently former model Iman and singer Rihanna both achieved success in the cosmetics industry targeting women of color.
But Nichols points to Lisa Price, the first Black woman with a product line and flagship store as the face of what's possible today.
"She did it from the ground up and built this huge company to address the needs of Black women. So that and all the other women fighting for in this space is absolutely inspirational," Nichols said.
Proof that beauty is more than skin deep, and colorblind.