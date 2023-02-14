ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longtime drum and bugle corps is leaving the Lehigh Valley.

The Allentown Cadets is moving across the state to Erie, announced its parent organization, Cadets Arts & Entertainment, on Tuesday.

The CAE board of directors approved the move Monday night, and signed an agreement to make the Erie Sports Center the Cadets' home year-round.

Relocation will start this month, and the move is expected to be completed before the corps' first full rehearsal weekend at the end of April.

The Cadets drum and bugle corps, which started in Garfield, New Jersey, has called Allentown home since 2004.

The band is still expected to return to J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown for the annual DCI Eastern Classic in August, the CAE said.

The Cadets began a partnership with the Erie Sports Center in 2022 as the new spring training site for May and June rehearsals.

The new Erie agreement is for 11 years, through Dec. 31, 2034, after the Cadets' 100th season.