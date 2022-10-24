ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown car meet turned into an emotional tribute.

The group remembered a baby who lost his battle with a rare birth defect within weeks of being born.

"Nobody expects that, no parent wakes up in the morning and expects to be next to your child fighting his life in bed," said Carlos Quiros Jr., father of little Aiden.

Carlos and his fiancé, Emily, dreamed of being parents one day. They thought that dream might never happen though.

dream, they thought, might never happen.

"We ended up having a child when we thought we couldn't have kids," Quiros said.

Aiden Lee-Quinn was born on Sept. 3.

He was born with CDH, a birth defect where a hole in your diaphragm pushes organs into your chest, and impairs your lungs.

"It hurt. As a father, you're supposed to be there to love and protect your kids," Quiros said.

Aiden was put on life support within days of entering this world. For weeks, doctors and the family fought, doing everything they could to give him a chance.

Aiden ultimately lost his battle, and Carlos and Emily were completely devastated.

That's when family, friends, and the couple's car community came together to pay their respects to the family and help donate to Aiden's funeral expenses.

"I really thank the support system we have behind us," Quiros said. "They were always there for us, sending thoughts and prayers."

Cars & Coffee sponsored a car meet on Sunday off Union Boulevard in Allentown.

It brought people together to keep Aiden's memory alive.

Carlos says baby Aiden's room at home will still be set up in his honor.

And of course, he will hold a special place in the car community, forever.