ACCHS Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball state title win

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city is celebrating the Allentown Central Catholic boys basketball team's big championship win.

Mayor Ray O'Connell has proclaimed Wednesday Allentown Central Catholic Boys Basketball Team Appreciation Day in the city.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Vikings took a trip down to Hershey to take on Hickory for the PIAA 4A boys title.

A Tyson Thomas basket with under a minute left ended up being the game winner, with a score of 41-40.

It was the first title for a boys basketball team in the Lehigh Valley since the Vikings won the crown in 1986.

The Vikings finished the season with a 20-4 record.

