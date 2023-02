ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown celebrated the city's Dominican-American community on Sunday.

The city hosted an event at City Hall to commemorate its Dominican Heritage Day.

The celebration was held ahead of Dominican Republic Independence Day, which is observed every year on Feb. 27.

The 2020 U.S. Census reports that more than 54% of the population in Allentown identifies itself as Latino or Hispanic. Of those, about 18,000 are Dominicans.