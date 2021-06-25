ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The public is invited to the City of Allentown’s free Independence Day Celebration at J. Birney Crum Stadium on Sunday, July 4 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
The event features live music and entertainment, delicious food options and a musical fireworks show, event organizers say.
The stadium gates open at 5 p.m., according to officials. Stadium entertainment includes musical performances by Scott Marshall & The Highway Souls, Lou Franco Project with James Supra, Cherry Bombs, and Hector Rosado Y Su Orq Hache Band.
There will be patriotic items given away for free at the gate entrance, the City says, and the night will be capped by a fireworks display.
Bixler Pyrotechnics of Ashland is producing this year’s show, according to officials. The fireworks show will be accompanied by music broadcast throughout the stadium.
RCN will broadcast the event on cable TV beginning at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9:20 p.m.
The City of Allentown says it thanks the sponsors and partners of the 2021 Allentown Fireworks Celebration- Presenting sponsor RCN, and the Allentown School District.
