ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is celebrating another mural project that's helping to beautify the city.

"Blooming" is located at the 100 block of South 7th Street.

The mural by Paulina Quintanajornet contains sustainable-energy themes of solar, wind, and waterpower.

The project is sponsored by the IBEW.

It's one of three new murals going up in the city.