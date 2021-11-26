ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown Central Catholic High School freshman Jareel Calhoun first found out that he had Type 1 diabetes at just 8 years old.
As an avid athlete, Calhoun wasn't sure what that would mean for the future of his football career.
"At first, it was a little heartbreaking," Calhoun said, "but then over the years, I've pretty much got used to it."
His parents swiftly took action and motivated him to look at things more positively.
The football player began wearing blue at his games and started writing facts about the disease on social media, in hopes that his efforts would make more people knowledgeable.
"Not that it was going to take him down or that he couldn't do anything," said his mother, Mikesha Calhoun, "but just kind of being his backbone and his support system and letting him know that, yes, he has this disease and it does make him different, but he is still a wonderful young man, he's still an amazing athlete."
Calhoun says although he is used to the process of pricking himself to check his sugar levels, he has to make sure he is paying attention to what his body needs.
"I get up every morning, checking my sugar, making sure it's at least below 250 or 200. Counting my carbs every day. Taking the right amount of medicine ," he said.
While his family waits for a cure, Calhoun's mother wants people to know that you can still live a pretty normal life with this disease.
"He's an athlete playing with Type 1 diabetes," she said, "but look at him — he's out there scoring touchdowns … he's still going to school and having fun."