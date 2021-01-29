ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic High School is temporarily going virtual after three positive COVID-19 test results were reported at the school this week.
Allentown Central Catholic High School will switch to virtual instruction through Wednesday, February 3, according to a news release from the Allentown Diocese. The school has reached out to the Allentown Health Bureau, the diocese said.
The school will be deep-cleaned while school is not in session. The school will resume in-person instruction on Thursday, February 4. There will be no extracurricular activities through Wednesday, February 3.
The following scheduled sporting events will be postponed:
Friday 1/29
Wrestling vs. Northwestern and Whitehall
Saturday 1/30
Boys Middle School vs Springhouse
Girls Basketball at Allen
Boys Basketball vs Allen
Wrestling at Executive Education
Monday 2/1
Boys Middle School Basketball at Eyer MS
Wrestling vs Parkland