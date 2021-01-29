Allentown Central Catholic High School

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic High School is temporarily going virtual after three positive COVID-19 test results were reported at the school this week.

Allentown Central Catholic High School will switch to virtual instruction through Wednesday, February 3, according to a news release from the Allentown Diocese. The school has reached out to the Allentown Health Bureau, the diocese said.

The school will be deep-cleaned while school is not in session. The school will resume in-person instruction on Thursday, February 4. There will be no extracurricular activities through Wednesday, February 3.

The following scheduled sporting events will be postponed:

Friday 1/29

Wrestling vs. Northwestern and Whitehall

Saturday 1/30

Boys Middle School vs Springhouse

Girls Basketball at Allen

Boys Basketball vs Allen

Wrestling at Executive Education

Monday 2/1

Boys Middle School Basketball at Eyer MS

Wrestling vs Parkland

