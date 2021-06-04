High school graduation season is here, and two local schools are happy to be celebrating in person Friday night.
Allentown Central Catholic High School bid farewell to the class of 2021 in Rockne Hall. Students and staff talked about the graduating class's accomplishments during a school year unlike any other.
Meanwhile, the Lehigh Christian Academy celebrated its first high school graduation since 1988.
The ceremony was held inside the sanctuary of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church.
Friday night's ceremony is the culmination of the school's decision in 2016 to add a high school to its pre-kindergarten through 8th grade curriculum.