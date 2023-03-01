ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A charter school in Allentown is partnering with Lehigh Valley Health Network in its efforts to build a fieldhouse that will be large enough to host four basketball games at one time, according to a news release from LVHN.

Executive Education Academy Charter School broke ground Wednesday on the more than 28,000-square-foot fieldhouse, LVHN said.

LVHN says completion of construction is expected by late 2023 or January 2024.

“We are very excited to add this building to our expanding facilities. Not only will our students benefit, but just as our gym is used by many local organizations, we expect the same will happen here,” said Executive Education Academy Charter School CEO Robert Lysek.

In addition to providing sports medicine and training services, LVHN is providing internship, training and educational opportunities for all of Executive’s high school students, LVHN said.

“As EEACS’s and our community’s trusted health partner, we are beyond excited for the fieldhouse, which will not only include basketball courts, but also serve as a space for community health programs and other activities,” said Amy Nyberg, LVHN Senior Vice President, Ambulatory Services.

“We look forward to using this centrally located, innovative design to inspire future student athletes with LVHN Impact Athlete events, and health and fitness programs for members of our community of all ages. We can’t wait to watch the fieldhouse rise, and we look forward to how it will enhance EEACS and its surrounding community.”

The financing was part of an $8.8 million bond issue led by Jason Appelt, Managing Director and Head of National Charter School Group at Raymond James. Appelt is based in the Pittsburgh area.