ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner has identified the man found dead in a burning Allentown home.
Richard Bold, 78, was found on the second floor of his burning home and business late Wednesday night, the coroner's office said.
Bold ran his business, West End Chiropractic, out of his home in the 2700 block of Tilghman Street.
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m. and found fire and smoke pouring from the back of the building, said Chief Jim Wehr, of the Allentown Fire Department.
"Neighbors were saying that there was somebody still inside," Wehr said. "Unfortunately there was one fatality."
Firefighters struck two alarms as the fire got into the roof, Wehr said.
Bold was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 p.m., but his cause and manner of death are pending further testing and investigation, said the Lehigh County coroner's office.
"It's just a sad time, being that it's two days before Christmas and the New Year and all that," Wehr said.
The city police and fire departments are investigating the fire. Officials have not said what may have sparked the blaze.