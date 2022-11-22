ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Senior pastor Jimmie Rivera of City Limits Assembly of God says he wants to show some love this time of year, and he's been doing just that for years.

The church has been helping to feed the people of Allentown for over 25 years, offering turkeys and sides for anyone that needs it for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Pastor Rivera says, "There's no hidden agenda, advertising, all we're trying to do is wish them a happy Thanksgiving and supply a meal and a nice turkey."

This year, they went a step above. Rather than have people come to the church and get the food, they delivered it to people's homes.

Pastor Rivera told 69 News, "There's a real hurt, people are finding it very hard to get food and things like that, so we're just trying to help out, just trying to be a blessing."

And they're passing these values down to the youngest members of the church. Many kids took part in the preparation and distribution of the meals.

We spoke to two of the kids that helped out and they told us they loved spreading kindness. Pastor Rivera says that's one of many beautiful things about this tradition. It's goodness all around, giving many something to be thankful for.